close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Indonesia deports Chinese, Taiwanese scam suspects to China

Two suffered gunshot wounds to their legs while attempting to escape.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 11:47

Jakarta: Indonesia has deported more than 140 Chinese and Taiwanese suspects to China, where they are wanted for impersonating police and blackmailing businessmen and politicians in a scam said to have earned several hundred million dollars.

Immigration office spokesman Agung Sampurno said the 121 Chinese and 22 Taiwanese deported Thursday would face charges in China. 

He said they were handed over to Chinese officials and flown to China on two aircraft.

Indonesian police caught the mostly male suspects in a weekend raid of houses in Jakarta, Surabaya and Bali. Two suffered gunshot wounds to their legs while attempting to escape.

National police spokesman Rikwanto has said the scammers operated from Indonesia to avoid being tracked down at home and earned USD 450 million.

TAGS

IndonesiaChinaTaiwanDeportscamgunshot

From Zee News

World

US sanctions are 'trade war' on Russia: Prime Min...

LG&#039;s upcoming flagship smartphone to flaunt six-inch OLED panel
Mobiles

LG's upcoming flagship smartphone to flaunt six-inch O...

Setback to Congress as SC refuses to stay EC notification allowing NOTA in Rajya Sabha polls in Gujarat
India

Setback to Congress as SC refuses to stay EC notification a...

World

Iran reiterates: New US sanctions are breach of nuclear dea...

Facebook to show less links to slow-loading websites
Internet & Social Media

Facebook to show less links to slow-loading websites

Here&#039;s what PM Narendra Modi wrote to Pranab Mukherjee on his last day in office as President
India

Here's what PM Narendra Modi wrote to Pranab Mukherjee...

`Modi Bhaiya`! Women in Uttar Pradesh&#039;s Varanasi prepare rakhis for the PM
Uttar Pradesh

`Modi Bhaiya`! Women in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi prepa...

BSNL Rakhi Pe Saugaat plan: Get 1GB free data, unlimited voice calls at Rs 74
Internet & Social Media

BSNL Rakhi Pe Saugaat plan: Get 1GB free data, unlimited vo...

China again blocks UN proposal to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as &#039;global terrorist&#039;
India

China again blocks UN proposal to designate JeM chief Masoo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India