Indonesia fireworks factory explosions kill 47, injure dozens

At least 47 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a blaze that tore through a fireworks factory outside Jakarta, police said on Thursday triggering explosions and sending plumes of black smoke into the air.

PTI| Last Updated: Oct 26, 2017, 18:38 PM IST
Comments |
Photo: Reuters

Tangerang: At least 47 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a blaze that tore through a fireworks factory outside Jakarta, police said on Thursday triggering explosions and sending plumes of black smoke into the air.

"In total 47 people died. We don't know for sure the number of people who are still unaccounted for," Harry Kurniawan, Tangerang Kota police chief, told Kompas TV. 

