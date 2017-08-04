close
Indonesia to work with Google to fight radicalism

Dozens of people have been killed in a series of suicide attacks in Indonesia.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 4, 2017 - 19:45

Jakarta: Indonesia will cooperate with Google to counter spread of radicalism in cyber media after a spate of suicide attacks in the country which used internet as a facility, a minister said on Friday.

Minister of Communication and Information Rudiantara said the inclusion of Google in the move would shorten the period required to filter out and delete the internet contents with links with radicalism, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Google and the ministry will apply a system of `trusted flagger and legal removal programs`. Basically, we will settle all the problems," the Minister said after meeting with the representatives of Google.

The trusted flagger programme would report content linked with radicalism or terrorism and the legal removal system would scrap them, he said.

The system is expected to begin operation in the next two months.

Most suicide bombers in Indonesia have used internet to communicate with IS fighters in Syria to launch attacks in the country and learn how to assemble bombs.

Indonesian security authorities have monitored movement and activities of dozens of Indonesians who have returned after joining the IS in Syria.

