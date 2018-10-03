Indonesia: Volcano erupts near quake-hit Palu

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indonesia

Palu, in Sulawesi, was struck by twin earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 6.1 on the Richter scale and a tsunami which resulted in the deaths of 1,234 people. (Reuters photo)

Sulawesi [Indonesia]: Mount Soputan, a volcanic mountain, erupted here at 8:47 am (Central Indonesian Time) on Wednesday, according to Indonesia`s National Agency for Disaster Management (BNPB).

The volcano erupted just a few days after more than 1,200 people were killed by twin earthquakes and a tsunami in Indonesia`s Sulawesi Island.

Situated in the North Sulawesi province, the volcano is about 600 kilometres away from calamity-hit Palu, according to NHK World.BNPB reported that the volcanic mountain threw up an ash column that reached an altitude of 4,000 metres. The agency observed that the ash column had "strong pressure", "thick intensity", and is inclined towards west and north-west.

The agency also issued a Level-3 status alert and said that people beyond a 4 kilometres radius are safe.

Meanwhile, the inhabitants of Palu are still grappling with the aftermath of the quake-tsunami that ravaged the area on September 28. There is an acute fuel shortage that is hampering rescue missions, while the death toll is expected to rise.

Palu, in Sulawesi, was struck by twin earthquakes measuring 7.7 and 6.1 on the Richter scale and a tsunami which resulted in the deaths of 1,234 people, according to the BNPB.

The agency further confirmed that over 500 people have also been injured while 16,372 have been displaced due to the earthquake and tsunami.

