Indonesian teen, raped by brother, sentenced to six months jail for abortion

The girl was raped eight times by her brother since September last year.

Representational image

Jakarta, Indonesia: A 15-year-old girl raped by brother was sentenced to six months imprisonment on Thursday in a closed hearing at Muara Bulian District Court along with her brother. The 17-year-old brother was sentenced to two years imprisonment and charged with sexually assaulting a minor. 

The girl, who was six months into the pregnancy, was charged under child protection law. The mother is facing separate charges for helping her daughter in getting the abortion done. The boy had raped her sister eight times since September last year. 

According to reports, the prosecutors initially asked for one-year imprisonment to the girl and seven years imprisonment for the boy. They are considering to appeal in the court to increase the sentence.

Women are not allowed to have abortions in Indonesia unless the woman's life is at risk. They have to undergo counselling sessions and the abortion has to be performed by a registered doctor. According to Indonesia's abortion laws, women cannot have an abortion if she is pregnant for more than six weeks. 

