हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Indonesian tycoon says no plans to run in 2019 presidential election

Indonesian business tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo has denied plans to contest 2019 presidential election.

Reuters| Last Updated: Nov 28, 2017, 13:26 PM IST
Comments |
Indonesian tycoon says no plans to run in 2019 presidential election

SINGAPORE: Indonesian business tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo said on Tuesday he did not plan to stand in the country`s 2019 presidential election, and would support current President Joko Widodo if he chose to run.

"Looking at the constellation today, I think President Jokowi will run again and I am in the position to support him," he told Reuters at the Asia TV Forum in Singapore, making use of an informal name by which Indonesians refer to Widodo.

Asked if he would stand, he replied: "No, I don`t think so."

Tags:
Indonesiabusiness tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo2019 Indonesia presidential election
Next
Story

Islamic State, Taliban battle in eastern Afghanistan

Trending