Indonesian tycoon says no plans to run in 2019 presidential election

SINGAPORE: Indonesian business tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo said on Tuesday he did not plan to stand in the country`s 2019 presidential election, and would support current President Joko Widodo if he chose to run.

"Looking at the constellation today, I think President Jokowi will run again and I am in the position to support him," he told Reuters at the Asia TV Forum in Singapore, making use of an informal name by which Indonesians refer to Widodo.

Asked if he would stand, he replied: "No, I don`t think so."