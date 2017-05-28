INS Shardul reaches Colombo with relief materials

Colombo: In the aftermath of devastating floods and landslides in Sri Lanka, the Indian Navy's INS Shardul on Sunday reached here with relief materials and stores.

Earlier on Saturday, Indian High Commissioner to Colombo Taranjit Singh Sandhu and Sri Lankan Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake received the INS Kirch packed with relief items.

India dispatched three navy ships to help in the massive rescue and relief operations launched by the island nation's triforces.

Apart from the aforementioned two ships, INS Jalashwa carrying victualling, clothing, medicines and water is also expected to soon reach Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka tri-forces personnel including more than 1000 army troops are currently engaged in the rescue and relief operations in coordination with the Disaster Management Centre (DMC), District and Divisional Secretariats, Police and other authorities in flood-affected areas.

Floods and landslides, fueled by torrential rains, have so far left 91 people dead and another 110 missing.

