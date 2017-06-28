close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Iran accuses United States of 'brazen' plan to change its government

Iran's UN Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo said in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres circulated on Tuesday that Tillerson's comments are also "a flagrant violation" of the 1981 Algiers Accords in which the United States pledged "not to intervene, directly or indirectly, politically or militarily, in Iran's internal affairs."

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 13:19

United Nations: Iran is accusing US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson of "a brazen interventionist plan" to change the current government that violates international law and the UN Charter.

Iran's UN Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo said in a letter to Secretary-General Antonio Guterres circulated on Tuesday that Tillerson's comments are also "a flagrant violation" of the 1981 Algiers Accords in which the United States pledged "not to intervene, directly or indirectly, politically or militarily, in Iran's internal affairs."

Tillerson said at a June 14 House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on the State Department budget that US policy is to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons "and work towards support of those elements inside of Iran that would lead to a peaceful transition of that government."

Khoshroo urged all countries to condemn such "grotesque" statements.

TAGS

IranUnited StatesUnited NationsRex Tillersonbrazen interventionist planUN charterinternational lawGholamali KhoshrooAntonio GuterresAlgiers Accords

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Dutch PM&#039;s Hindi tweet to Narendra Modi has evoked funny reactions on Twitter – know why
India

Dutch PM's Hindi tweet to Narendra Modi has evoked fun...

Canon India launches two new models of &#039;PIXMA&#039; printers
Technology

Canon India launches two new models of 'PIXMA' pr...

Delhi

Delhi Golf Club case: Time old institutions let their belie...

WorldAsia

US envoy: China should allow Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo trea...

Not much impact of malware attack on India yet: IT minister
Internet & Social Media

Not much impact of malware attack on India yet: IT minister

NASA&#039;s quieter supersonic X-plane to take off soon
Space

NASA's quieter supersonic X-plane to take off soon

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video