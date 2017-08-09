close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Iran arrests six for teaching Zumba: Media

Four boys and two girls have been arrested in Iran for teaching "Western" dance moves including Zumba, a Colombian fitness routine, a local Revolutionary Guards commander said.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 9, 2017 - 20:00

Tehran: Four boys and two girls have been arrested in Iran for teaching "Western" dance moves including Zumba, a Colombian fitness routine, a local Revolutionary Guards commander said.

"The members of a network teaching and filming Western dances have been identified and arrested," said Hamid Damghani, commander of the Guards in the town of Sharhoud in Iran's northeastern Semnan province, according to Jamejam Online website late on Tuesday.

"The team attracted boys and girls, taught them Western dances and published their video clips on social media apps like Telegram and Instagram," he added.

"They were arrested by the Guards' intelligence forces while teaching and creating video clips... As they sought to change lifestyles and promote a lack of hijab," he said.

They were charged with dancing and failing to wear proper hijab -- Islamic regulations that require women to wear headscarves and ban revealing clothing in public.

Dancing is banned in Iran for women in front of men outside their immediate families, but in recent years Zumba and other dances have been banned even in women-only gyms, even if the rules are widely flouted.

"The promotion and teaching of dancing in the name of sport in women's gyms is a serious issue," Damghani said.

In 2014, seven young Iranians were arrested for dancing to Pharrell Williams's hit "Happy" in a home-made video that went viral on the internet.

They were given suspended jail and lashing sentences.

TAGS

IranZumbaRevolutionary GuardsJamejam Online websitesemnan

From Zee News

Withdraw 53 soldiers and a bulldozer from Doklam: China tells India
India

Withdraw 53 soldiers and a bulldozer from Doklam: China tel...

Chandigarh stalking case: BJP leader&#039;s son Vikas Barala arrested; police press abduction charge
ChandigarhUTs

Chandigarh stalking case: BJP leader's son Vikas Baral...

Jammu and Kashmir

Northern Army commander reviews security in south Kashmir

After Rajya Sabha win, Amit Shah says BJP will sweep Gujarat polls
GujaratIndia

After Rajya Sabha win, Amit Shah says BJP will sweep Gujara...

China accuses Japan of meddling in South China Sea dispute
WorldAsia

China accuses Japan of meddling in South China Sea dispute

Wings of Air India, Ethiopian Airlines planes collide at Delhi&#039;s IGI airport
Delhi

Wings of Air India, Ethiopian Airlines planes collide at De...

UNEP chief urges China to do more on climate
Environment

UNEP chief urges China to do more on climate

Delhi

Secure each woman to the extent you secure us: Delhi HC to...

Gujarat

Next aim victory in Gujarat assembly polls: Ahmed Patel

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India