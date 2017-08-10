Iran blogger flies in to Israel after deportation fears

Jerusalem: An Iranian blogger for an Israeli news site arrived in Israel on Thursday from Turkey where she faced possible deportation back to the Islamic republic, the website said.

The 32-year-old woman, Neda Amin, blogs for the Persian-language edition of The Times of Israel.

She moved in 2014 to Turkey where she risked being deported to Iran because of her illegal status and feared her life would be in danger back home, the website said.

Israel and Iran are arch-enemies.

"After The Times of Israel alerted Israeli authorities of her plight, government officials immediately responded and paved the way for her safe arrival in Israel," the website said.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri, who authorised her entry in the Jewish state, greeted her at Tel Aviv`s Ben Gurion airport.