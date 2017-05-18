close
Iran condemns new US missile sanctions

Iran denies ever seeking nuclear weapons.

AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 12:53

Iran: Iran criticized new US sanctions on its missile programme on Thursday, saying they would undermine the nuclear deal with world powers.

"Iran condemns the US administration`s ill will in its effort to reduce the positive results of the country`s implementation of JCPOA (nuclear deal) commitments by adding individuals to the list of unilateral and illegal extraterritorial sanctions," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi said on his Telegram channel.

The administration of US President Donald Trump chose to stick by the nuclear deal with Iran on Wednesday, renewing a waiver of nuclear-related sanctions despite his past criticism of the agreement.

But it imposed new measures to punish Iranian defense officials and a Chinese business tied to Tehran`s ballistic missile programme, which it says is in breach of international law because they could carry nuclear warheads in the future.

Iran denies ever seeking nuclear weapons and Ghasemi said its missile programme is part of its "absolute and legal right to build up the country`s defensive capabilities".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran will continue its missile programme with power and authority based on its plans," he said

IranUS sanctionsDonald TrumpJCPOAIslamic RepublicUnited States of America

