Iran congratulates Iraq on liberation of Mosul

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 10:07

Tehran: Iranian military and security officials on Sunday congratulated Iraq on the victory in the battle to liberate Mosul from the rule of the Islamic State (IS).

"I am confident that defeat and vanishing of terrorism would be possible through real determination of the governments to fight against terrorism in a united front," Iranian Defence Minister Hossein Dehqan said, Xinhua news agency reported. 

"This victory in Mosul will hopefully result in the complete defeat of proxy wars in the region," Dehqan said in a message to his Iraqi counterpart.

Also, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani said on Sunday that liberation of Mosul is attributed to the leadership of religious figures, wisdom of Iraqi government and courage of Iraqi army and volunteer forces.

Shamkhani said that the victory of Iraqi forces against the IS also was a defeat for some cross-regional and regional states who were seeking proxy war in the Arab state.

He expressed the hope that the IS defeat would be the beginning of restoration of peace and stability to Iraq and development of the country at international arena.

The Islamic republic is prepared to help the Iraqi government and people in reconstruction of the liberated city and to send humanitarian aid to the displaced people, Shamkhani said in a message to the Iraqi government.

Mosul, the major city in northern Iraq, was totally liberated from the control of the IS on Sunday after 266 days of fierce battles which ended its three-year rule. 

IranIraqMosulMosul liberationTehranIranian militaryIslamic stateHossein DehqanSupreme National Security CouncilAli Shamkhani

