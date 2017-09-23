Iran defies US warnings, test fires ballistic missile

Tehran: Iran has "successfully" launched a ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 km, a state-media report said on Saturday. State-run Press TV broadcast a footage released by the government of "the successful test-launch" of its new ballistic missile, Khorramshahr.

The launch took place a few hours after it was unveiled during a military parade on Friday with President Hassan Rouhani and senior military officials in attendance, reports Xinhua news agency. The report said the missile was launched late on Friday, without providing further details.

The ballistic missile is capable of carrying multiple warheads, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Division, told the media on Friday.

"The missile has become smaller in size (compared to other Iranian ballistic missiles) and more tactical, and it will be operational in the near future," Hajizadeh said without further elaboration.

On Friday, the Iranian armed forces commemorated the 1980-1988 war with Iraq by holding a parade in which Iran's most advanced military power and abilities are showcased.

Iran also displayed other home-made advanced missiles, including ballistic missiles, which are reported to have ranges of 1,300 km to 2,000 km.