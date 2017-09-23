close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Iran defies US warnings, test fires ballistic missile

The launch took place a few hours after the missile was unveiled during a military parade on Friday

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, September 23, 2017 - 11:21

Tehran: Iran has "successfully" launched a ballistic missile with a range of 2,000 km, a state-media report said on Saturday. State-run Press TV broadcast a footage released by the government of "the successful test-launch" of its new ballistic missile, Khorramshahr.

The launch took place a few hours after it was unveiled during a military parade on Friday with President Hassan Rouhani and senior military officials in attendance, reports Xinhua news agency. The report said the missile was launched late on Friday, without providing further details. 

The ballistic missile is capable of carrying multiple warheads, Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, a senior commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Division, told the media on Friday.

"The missile has become smaller in size (compared to other Iranian ballistic missiles) and more tactical, and it will be operational in the near future," Hajizadeh said without further elaboration.

On Friday, the Iranian armed forces commemorated the 1980-1988 war with Iraq by holding a parade in which Iran's most advanced military power and abilities are showcased.

Iran also displayed other home-made advanced missiles, including ballistic missiles, which are reported to have ranges of 1,300 km to 2,000 km. 

TAGS

IranIran firesballistic missileIranian Army

From Zee News

India

National Herald case: Hearing adjourned till November 18

Mathura: Godman held for raping physically disabled disciple
India

Mathura: Godman held for raping physically disabled discipl...

We are not gods, says Supreme Court, dismisses plea to abolish mosquitoes
India

We are not gods, says Supreme Court, dismisses plea to abol...

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump slams John McCain, says Republicans will...

AmericasWorld

Donald Trump defends Melania Trump for wearing stilettos to...

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 BSF jawans among 5 injured as Pakistan resumes heavy shelling
India

Jammu and Kashmir: 2 BSF jawans among 5 injured as Pakistan...

Facebook releases 10 tips to spot fake news – Check out
Internet & Social Media

Facebook releases 10 tips to spot fake news – Check out

Blue Whale challenge: 12 year old found dead on railway tracks in UP
Uttar Pradesh

Blue Whale challenge: 12 year old found dead on railway tra...

Woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq when she was unconscious
Gujarat

Woman accuses husband of giving triple talaq when she was u...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi