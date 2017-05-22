close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Iran foreign minister scorns Donald Trump after speech, arms deal

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday criticised U.S. President Donald Trump for sealing an arms deal and other investments worth hundreds of billions of dollars with Saudi Arabia, Tehran`s arch-rival in the Middle East.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, May 22, 2017 - 09:08
Iran foreign minister scorns Donald Trump after speech, arms deal

BEIRUT: Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday criticised U.S. President Donald Trump for sealing an arms deal and other investments worth hundreds of billions of dollars with Saudi Arabia, Tehran`s arch-rival in the Middle East.

Zarif`s comments came hours after Trump, who is visiting Saudi Arabia, urged Arab and Islamic leaders to unite and defeat Islamist extremists. Trump singled out Iran as a key sponsor of militant groups, sending a tough message to Tehran the day after Hassan Rouhani won a second term as Iran`s president. 

"Iran - fresh from real elections - attacked by @POTUS in that bastion of democracy & moderation. Foreign Policy or simply milking KSA of $480B?," Zarif wrote in a Twitter post, referring to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Iran and Saudi Arabia have long accused each other of sponsoring militias aligned to their competing sects of Islam in conflicts across the Middle East.

Introducing Trump, Saudi King Salman described Tehran as a mutual foe and a source of terrorism they must confront together.

In his first keynote speech abroad, Trump sought to redefine his relationship with the Muslim world, and focused on his desire to curb Iran`s influence in the region. 
"For decades, Iran has fueled the fires of sectarian conflict and terror," he said. 

TAGS

Donald TrumpIranArms dealMohammad Javad Zarif

From Zee News

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir anthem played before cricket match in J&amp;K&#039;s Pulwama – Video goes viral
Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir anthem played before cricket matc...

results.mbose.in; Meghalaya Board HSSLC (Arts) Class 12 Examination Results 2017, Meghalaya Class 12 Arts Results 2017 to be declared on May 23 (tomorrow)
MeghalyaEducation

results.mbose.in; Meghalaya Board HSSLC (Arts) Class 12 Exa...

Check eamcet.tsche.ac.in to access TS EAMCET Results 2017
TelanganaEducation

Check eamcet.tsche.ac.in to access TS EAMCET Results 2017

Worry about Saudi carrying out another 9/11: Iran to Donald Trump
World

Worry about Saudi carrying out another 9/11: Iran to Donald...

PM Narendra Modi&#039;s two-day Gujarat visit begins today
Gujarat

PM Narendra Modi's two-day Gujarat visit begins today

India&#039;s GSLV that US once sanctioned to put NASA-ISRO satellite in orbit – What you need to know
Space

India's GSLV that US once sanctioned to put NASA-ISRO...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video