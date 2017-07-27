Iran in `successful` test of satellite-launch rocket: Report
Tehran: Iran announced on Thursday that it has "successfully" tested a satellite-launch rocket, days after warning Washington of a response to new US sanctions over the Islamic republic`s ballistic missiles programme.
State television said the launch vehicle, named Simorgh, was capable of propelling a satellite weighing 250 kilograms (550 pounds) to an altitude of 500 kilometres (300 miles) above earth.