close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Iran promises 'crushing' response if US designates Guards a terrorist group: Tasnim

"We are hopeful that the United States does not make this strategic mistake," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency in a news conference.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, October 9, 2017 - 14:27
Iran promises &#039;crushing&#039; response if US designates Guards a terrorist group: Tasnim

LONDON: Iran promised on Monday to give a "crushing" response if the United States designated its elite Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist group.

"We are hopeful that the United States does not make this strategic mistake," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency in a news conference.

"If they do, Iran`s reaction would be firm, decisive and crushing."

TAGS

IranUSRevolutionary GuardsTerrorist groupUnited States

From Zee News

Trak N Tell launches open platform GPS tracking device
Gadgets

Trak N Tell launches open platform GPS tracking device

Chhattisgarh

No Chinese lights for govt buildings in Balodabazar on Diwa...

Ram Rahim says can&#039;t pay Rs 30 lakh fine, have renounced the world
India

Ram Rahim says can't pay Rs 30 lakh fine, have renounc...

LeT terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda held guilty in 1996 Sonipat bomb blasts case
Haryana

LeT terrorist Abdul Karim Tunda held guilty in 1996 Sonipat...

EU braces for Brexit talks collapse as May falters
World

EU braces for Brexit talks collapse as May falters

World

Las Vegas Massacre: Gunman Paddock's cryptic note deco...

50% of TV viewing in 2020 to go mobile: Ericsson
Technology

50% of TV viewing in 2020 to go mobile: Ericsson

Sharif&#039;s daughter, son-in-law gets bail in Panama Papers case
WorldAsia

Sharif's daughter, son-in-law gets bail in Panama Pape...

At party meeting, Kim Jong Un&#039;s sister gets promotion
WorldAsia

At party meeting, Kim Jong Un's sister gets promotion

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi