Iran promises 'crushing' response if US designates Guards a terrorist group: Tasnim
LONDON: Iran promised on Monday to give a "crushing" response if the United States designated its elite Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist group.
"We are hopeful that the United States does not make this strategic mistake," foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Qasemi was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency in a news conference.
"If they do, Iran`s reaction would be firm, decisive and crushing."