हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Iran re-opens border crossings with Iraqi Kurdistan region

Iran re-opened two crossings with the Iraqi Kurdistan region on Tuesday that it had closed after a referendum in favour of independence in the Kurdish area, Iran`s semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

Reuters| Updated: Jan 02, 2018, 12:06 PM IST
Comments |
Iran re-opens border crossings with Iraqi Kurdistan region
Pic Courtesy: BBC

LONDON: Iran re-opened two crossings with the Iraqi Kurdistan region on Tuesday that it had closed after a referendum in favour of independence in the Kurdish area, Iran`s semi-official ISNA news agency reported.

"Tamarchin and Parviz Khan border crossings with Erbil and Sulaymaniyah that have been closed off by the formal request of Iraqi government, were opened on Thursday," ISNA quoted the consulate of the Islamic republic in Erbil as saying.

Tags:
IranIraqi Kurdistan regionKurdsErbilSulaymaniyahParviz Khan
Next
Story

South Korea proposes high-level talks with North, after Kim Jong-Un's New Year olive branch

Trending