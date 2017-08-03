close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Iran reiterates: New US sanctions are breach of nuclear deal

Deputy foreign minister  Abbas Araghchi says Iran has prepared a list of 16 measures Iran would take against the US action.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 11:56

Tehran: Iran is reiterating its allegation that the new US sanctions on Tehran signed by President Donald Trump the previous day constitute a "breach" of the landmark 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

Iranian state TV website on Thursday quoted deputy foreign minister and senior nuclear negotiator Abbas Araghchi as saying that the "deal is breached."

He warned that Iran will come up with a "smart" reaction to the sanctions not get itself "entangled in US policies" Araghchi says Iran has prepared a list of 16 measures Iran would take against the US action.

He did not elaborate, but said some measures "improve" Iran's armed forces.

The sanctions impose penalties on people involved in Iran's ballistic missile program, enforce an arms embargo and apply terrorism sanctions to Iran's powerful Revolutionary Guard.

TAGS

IranTehranUS sanctionPresident Donald TrumpNuclear dealbreachballistic missileTerrorism

From Zee News

Bizarre! Lucknow Congress launches &#039;State Bank of Tomato&#039; as prices skyrocket
Uttar Pradesh

Bizarre! Lucknow Congress launches 'State Bank of Toma...

HaryanaIndia

Five killed, six injured in van-truck collision in Haryana...

US President Donald Trump endorses merit-based immigration system
AmericasWorld

US President Donald Trump endorses merit-based immigration...

Iran`s Hassan Rouhani sworn in for second term
World

Iran`s Hassan Rouhani sworn in for second term

Christopher Wray sworn in as new FBI Director
AmericasWorld

Christopher Wray sworn in as new FBI Director

In a first, Hubble detects hot exoplanet with glowing water atmosphere
Space

In a first, Hubble detects hot exoplanet with glowing water...

Mother of Chandigarh boy, who &#039;received&#039; Rs 1.44 crore offer from Google, says a call devastated her son&#039;s life
Chandigarh

Mother of Chandigarh boy, who 'received' Rs 1.44...

Uttar PradeshIndia

Major tragedy averted as rail fracture discovered near Unna...

This mother&#039;s nightmarish tale while flying with Etihad Airways will give you chills
India

This mother's nightmarish tale while flying with Etiha...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India