Iran says it can send food to Qatar by sea

The semi-official Fars news agency quoted Reza Nourani, chairman of the union of exporters of agricultural products, as saying today that food shipments sent from Iran can reach Qatar in 12 hours.

﻿
AP Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 - 23:37

Dubai: An Iranian official says his country can export food to Qatar by sea, as Saudi Arabia and three other nations move to isolate the gas-rich nation after severing diplomatic ties and accusing it of supporting terrorism.

The semi-official Fars news agency quoted Reza Nourani, chairman of the union of exporters of agricultural products, as saying today that food shipments sent from Iran can reach Qatar in 12 hours.

Qatar relies on food trucked in from Saudi Arabia across its sole land border. Al-Jazeera reported that trucks carrying food for Qatar are now lining up across the border, unable to enter the country.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are regional rivals who back opposing sides in the wars in Syria and Yemen.

