close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Iran says it will respond to United States sanctions, breach of nuclear deal

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said Tehran will respond to any breach of the nuclear deal by Washington after US House of Representatives passed a new sanctions bill.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 17:17

Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday said Tehran will respond to any breach of the nuclear deal by Washington after US House of Representatives passed a new sanctions bill.

Iran`s national security and foreign affairs committee said it would hold an extraordinary session to discuss its response, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Iranians well know that they should resist and stand against their enemies," he said. "Over the past 40 years (following the victory of the Islamic Republic in 1979), Iranians have faced numerous pressures, sanctions and accusations by the US politicians and their propaganda machine."

"Americans cannot tolerate an independent and influential country (like Iran) in this sensitive region," he said.

Parliament voted earlier this month to fast-track a bill introduced in June that would increase funds for Iran`s missile programme and Revolutionary Guards.

The US House passed a new sanctions bill on Tuesday, targeting Iran`s Revolutionary Guards as well as Russia and North Korea.

Iran`s Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the bill was "very clearly a hostile measure" even if it was only "a compilation of previous US sanctions in the non-nuclear fields".

TAGS

IranTehranHassan RouhaniWashingtonUnited StatesRussiaNorth Korea

From Zee News

Punjab

Punjab's grandmother becomes Uber's first female...

Never suggested removal of Rabindranath Tagore, Ghalib texts: Educational body
Education

Never suggested removal of Rabindranath Tagore, Ghalib text...

World

Dozens hospitalised in Indonesia's Aceh province as th...

Antibiotics – A curse for the environment?
Environment

Antibiotics – A curse for the environment?

China selectively using &#039;irrelevant&#039; treaties against India in Dokalam issue
Asia

China selectively using 'irrelevant' treaties aga...

Assam

Centre okays Rs 200 crore for Assam's flood-hit highwa...

AmericasWorld

Girl charged with plotting UK terror attack with ISIS fight...

Declaring 39 Indians abducted in Iraq dead without proof will be sin: Sushma Swaraj
India

Declaring 39 Indians abducted in Iraq dead without proof wi...

North EastTripura

Tripura party threatens agitation over separate state deman...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels