Iran says two warships heading to Oman

An Iranian naval flotilla will depart to Oman on Sunday and then will go to the north of the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, June 11, 2017 - 16:15
Iran says two warships heading to Oman
Represntational image

London: Two Iranian warships will leave for Oman on Sunday, Iran`s navy said, before starting their mission in the open seas.

"An Iranian naval flotilla will depart to Oman on Sunday and then will go to the north of the Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden," the public relations of the naval forces of the army said in a statement published on the Tasnim news agency.

Tasnim said the flotilla included two warships.

LondonIranwarshipsOmanIndian OceanGulf of AdenIranian naval flotilla

