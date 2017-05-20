Iran state TV congratulates President Hassan Rouhani's re-election
Iran's state television congratulated President Hassan Rouhani for winning a re-election by handing an emphatic defeat to his hardline rival Ebrahim Raisi.
Rouhani won 22.8 million votes in Friday`s hard-fought contest, compared to 15.5 million for Raisi, with 38.9 million votes counted, the Interior Ministry said, adding more votes were still to be tallied.