Iran state TV congratulates President Hassan Rouhani's re-election

Iran's state television congratulated President Hassan Rouhani for winning a re-election by handing an emphatic defeat to his hardline rival Ebrahim Raisi.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 14:04
Iran state TV congratulates President Hassan Rouhani's re-election

Dubai: Iran's state television congratulated President Hassan Rouhani for winning a re-election by handing an emphatic defeat to his hardline rival Ebrahim Raisi.

Rouhani won 22.8 million votes in Friday`s hard-fought contest, compared to 15.5 million for Raisi, with 38.9 million votes counted, the Interior Ministry said, adding more votes were still to be tallied.

