Iran strikes back at US with more reciprocal sanctions

AFP| Last Updated: Saturday, May 20, 2017 - 19:39

Tehran: Iran has sanctioned nine more US- linked businesses, organisations and people over America's sanctions over its ballistic missile programme.

Iran's Foreign Ministry published a new sanctions list on its website on Saturday, which added nine targets.

The sanctions mean Iran could seize local assets of the companies targeted and bar its employees from the country.

Those targets include Booz Allen Hamilton of McLean, Virginia; shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries of Newport News, Virginia; cyber-security firm Kingfisher Systems of Falls Church, Virginia; and DynCorp International, also of McLean.

Booz Allen Hamilton said it had no comment. The other firms did not immediately answer requests for comment.

The Trump administration in February sanctioned more than two dozen people and companies in retaliation for a ballistic missile test. Iran responded by announcing similar sanctions in March.

TAGS

IranUSIran sanctionsUS-linked businessesIran ballistic missile programmeIran ballistic missilesIranian Missiles

