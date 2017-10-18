Iran supreme leader dismisses Trump's 'rants and whoppers'

Iran`s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed US President Donald Trump`s aggressive criticism as the "rants and whoppers" of a "brute" in a speech on Wednesday.

"I don`t want to waste my time on answering the rants and whoppers of the brute US president," Khamenei said in a speech to students in Tehran, published on his Telegram channel, in his first response to Trump`s bellicose speech against Iran last week.

neg-er/kir