Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Iran supreme leader dismisses Trump's 'rants and whoppers'

AFP| Last Updated: Oct 18, 2017, 16:10 PM IST
Comments |
Iran supreme leader dismisses Trump&#039;s &#039;rants and whoppers&#039;

Iran`s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei dismissed US President Donald Trump`s aggressive criticism as the "rants and whoppers" of a "brute" in a speech on Wednesday. 
"I don`t want to waste my time on answering the rants and whoppers of the brute US president," Khamenei said in a speech to students in Tehran, published on his Telegram channel, in his first response to Trump`s bellicose speech against Iran last week. 
neg-er/kir

Tags:
IranTrumpIran nuclear dealDonald Trump
Next
Story

Drones being used to search missing 3-year-old Indian girl in US

Trending