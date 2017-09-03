close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Iran tests home-grown air defence system: Official

"The system is made completely in Iran and some of its parts are different from the S-300. All of its sub-systems have been completed and its missile tests have been conducted."

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 12:49

Tehran: Iran has tested its home-grown air defence system, designed to match the Russian S-300, the head of the Revolutionary Guards' air defence has said.

"In parallel with the deployment of the S-300, work on Bavar-373 system is underway," Farzad Esmaili told state broadcaster IRIB yesterday.

"The system is made completely in Iran and some of its parts are different from the S-300. All of its sub-systems have been completed and its missile tests have been conducted."

Bavar (which means "belief") is Tehran's first long-range missile defence system, and is set to be operational by March 2018, he added.

In 2010, Iran began manufacturing Bavar-373 after the purchase of the S-300 from Russia was suspended due to international sanctions.

Russia resumed the sale following the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers which lifted sanctions, and Iran's S-300 defence system became operational in March.

On Saturday, the new defence minister Amir Hatami said Iran has "a specific plan to boost missile power".

He said he hoped "the combat capabilities of Iran's ballistic and cruise missiles" would increase in the next four years.

The comments came amid increasing tensions with Washington, which has passed new sanctions against Iran's ballistic missile programme.

TAGS

Irandefence systemTestRussian S-300Revolutionary GuardsMissile

From Zee News

After J&amp;K&#039;s Poonch, Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kupwara
Jammu and Kashmir

After J&K's Poonch, Pakistan violates ceasefire in...

Cabinet reshuffle: Nirmala Sitharaman becomes first independent woman Defence Minister
India

Cabinet reshuffle: Nirmala Sitharaman becomes first indepen...

Uma Bharti skips Cabinet reshuffle, attends event in Jhansi
India

Uma Bharti skips Cabinet reshuffle, attends event in Jhansi

PM Narnedra Modi leaves on 5-day visit to China to attend BRICS Summit
India

PM Narnedra Modi leaves on 5-day visit to China to attend B...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates new ministers
India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulates new ministers

What was the reason behind ISRO&#039;s August 31 launch failure? Officials study PSLV&#039;s flight data
Space

What was the reason behind ISRO's August 31 launch fai...

&#039;Locky&#039; is largest malware campaign in 2017
Technology

'Locky' is largest malware campaign in 2017

AfricaWorld

Al Shabaab says kills 26 soldiers in attack on base near Ki...

North East

2 women traffickers arrested in Manipur

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

PSG superstar Neymar's new 5-storey mansion near club ground

Nike India fires 20% of its staff as part of global restructuring

Justin Bieber becomes the second most followed person on Twitter, reaches 100-million milestone

Aditya Birla Group crosses $50 billion in market capitalisation

Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl: Coach

Man arrested near Eiffel Tower after 'security alert'