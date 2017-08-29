Iran to boost defensive missile strength: Defense Minister

Tehran: Iran's Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said on Monday the Islamic Republic will further enhance its missile capabilities for defensive purposes.

Hatami was speaking on a live TV program as he said, "Iran's current missile might was good and was one of the main components of deterrence."

According to the Brigadier General, with Iran trying to intensify its defensive capabilities, enemies would also try to excel their powers. "We will boost (our) defensive power so much that no one would dare violate Iran," he told PressTV.

Hatami further said that the S-300 surface-to-air missile defense systems which Iran had bought from Russia have also been inducted to shield sensitive sites.

"The domestically-built Bavar-373 air defense system would soon be used alongside the S-300," he added.