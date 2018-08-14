हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Missile

Iran unveils 'Bright Conqueror', new range of ballistic missiles

Iran test-fired a new generation short-range ballistic missile on Monday. 

Iran unveils &#039;Bright Conqueror&#039;, new range of ballistic missiles
Representational Image

Iran test-fired a new generation short-range ballistic missile on Monday. 

The Fateh-e Mobin missile, which means 'Bright Conqueror', is a precision-guided missile capable of striking ground and seaborne targets in surgical operations, reported the Press TV.

The projectile is equipped with an advanced “seeker head,” as well as tactical and radar-evasion capabilities. It has a range of about 483 to 805 miles.

The unveiling of this new range of missile comes days after the Iranian military test-fired a Fateh-100 Mod 3 ballistic missile from an Iranian Revolutionary Guard base in Bandar-e-Jask, according to Fox News.

The Fateh Mobin missile has already entered the production line. It can engage targets under various environmental conditions and operate in the face of electronic warfare tactics as well as pierce through all types of missile shields, added Press TV. 

Reacting to US sanctions, Iran Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami said, “The more intense are sanctions, pressures, smear campaigns, and psychological warfare against the great nation of Iran, the greater will become our will to enhance our defensive power in all areas.” 

Earlier, Iran`s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that his country will neither wage a war against the US nor conduct negotiations with it.

Khamenei`s remarks came in response to statements from US President Donald Trump regarding entering into a dialogue to reach a new agreement with Tehran.

"Let me address the people on the matter in a few words: There will be no war, nor will we negotiate with the US," the Iranian leader said.

Slamming Washington over its withdrawal from the landmark nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, Khamenei said: "Why should we sit for negotiations with a bullying (and) cheating regime, which negotiates like this?"

Trump pulled the US out of the Iran nuclear agreement in May and imposed economic sanctions on Tehran last Tuesday.

With agency inputs

Tags:
Missileballistic missileFateh-e Mobin

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close