close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Iran will continue missile programme: President Hassan Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reiterated on Wednesday that Iran is "heedless" of what the "enemy" says and will continue its missile programme.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Wednesday, May 24, 2017 - 23:55

Tehran: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani reiterated on Wednesday that Iran is "heedless" of what the "enemy" says and will continue its missile programme.

"Remarks by enemy about Iran`s missile power result from their ignorance," Rouhani was quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

"The enemy thinks that our power is restricted only to missiles, while our power lies in this nation`s faith," he said at a cabinet meeting.

The President stressed that missiles are one of Iran`s needs, and Iran would manufacture whatever it needs without paying any attention to others` remarks.

On Monday, Rouhani said that Iran would continue test of its missiles anytime if there was a "technical need", and it would not seek the permission of any other country to do so.

"Our missiles are for defence and peace," Rouhani said, adding that the US expectations from Iran to halt its defensive missile programme is "an illusion." 

Earlier on Saturday, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said in Saudi Arabia that he hoped the re-election of Rouhani would put an to end to Iran`s ballistic missile tests.

TAGS

IranMissile programmeHassan Rouhani

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Decoding Arhar dal&#039;s genetic secrets can boost yield: Expert
Environment

Decoding Arhar dal's genetic secrets can boost yield:...

Yogi Adityanath talks to Zee News about developmental agenda, making UP crime-free and much more - Watch video
Uttar Pradesh

Yogi Adityanath talks to Zee News about developmental agend...

Poorly understood Mars landing conditions led to probe&#039;s demise – report
Space

Poorly understood Mars landing conditions led to probe...

Former Andhra MLA gets life sentence in murder case
Andhra Pradesh

Former Andhra MLA gets life sentence in murder case

Donald Trump calls North Korea leader ''madman...
AmericasWorld

Donald Trump calls North Korea leader ''madman...

New defence procurement policy in offing: Arun Jaitley
India

New defence procurement policy in offing: Arun Jaitley

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video