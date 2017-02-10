Iranian border guards fire mortar shells into Pakistan

Islamabad: Iranian forces fired four mortar shells across the border into Pakistan`s Balochistan province on Friday, officials told local media.

Habibur Rehman, Deputy Commissioner of Panjgur district, told Dawn News that "Iranian forces fired four mortar shells into Panjgur`s Parom area without any justification and provocation".

"We have not received any report about any human loss," he added.

Islamabad has several times accused Iranian forces of violating its territorial integrity and has lodged protests with Tehran.

Pakistan shares a 900 km porous border with Iran and the two countries had in 2014 decided to boost intelligence coordination to wipe out terrorists from the border region.