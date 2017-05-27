Iranian mortar fire kills Pak man in Balochistan

Islamabad: A mortar fired by Iranian forces today killed a man in Panjgur district of Pakistan's south- western Balochistan province.

Commissioner Makran, Bashir Bangulzai, said that the mortar shell landed on a vehicle, instantly killing Kam Jan, a resident of Washuk, and causing extensive damage nearby. Jan was travelling in the vehicle. His body was shifted to a local hospital.

"We have informed provincial and federal governments about the Iranian violation," Bangulzai said.

Security forces reached the site of the attack and cordon off the area. They have started a probe into the incident.

The attack came a week after Iranian border guards fired five mortar shells into Pakistani territory.

There is tension between the two countries since April 26 when 10 Iranian border guards were killed in a militant attack near the border.

Iran accused that militants hiding in Pakistan were involved in the attack.