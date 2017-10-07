close
Iranian President Rouhani defends nuclear deal, says Trump can not undermine

No one can turn that back, not Mr Trump or anyone else.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 19:46
Iranian President Rouhani defends nuclear deal, says Trump can not undermine
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Beirut: Iranian President Hassan Rouhani defended the nuclear deal with Western powers Saturday and said that US president Donald Trump could not undermine it.

"In the nuclear negotiations and agreement, we reached issues and benefits that are not reversible.

No one can turn that back, not Mr Trump or anyone else," Rouhani said at a ceremony at Tehran University commemorating the beginning of the university academic year, according to state media. 

"Even if 10 other Trumps are created in the world these are not reversible."

Hassan RouhaniIranDonald TrumpBeirutTehran University

