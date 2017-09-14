Iran's terror links have penetrated Latin America: Israel

close
﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 09:32
Pic Courtesy: Reuters

Bogota: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visiting the Colombian capital here has said that Iran`s "terrorist links" are everywhere, including Latin America and called for unity in combating Tehran`s influence.

After meeting with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Israel believes that all countries should join together to prevent aggression and terror from expanding, Ef news reported.

He said that, in his opinion, such terrorism has two sources: the Islamic State (IS) terror group and Iran. Netanyahu said that this has spurred a new relationship between Israel and the Arab nations. 

This is the first time that a serving leader of Israeli government has visited Colombia and Latin America.

The Israel and Colombia also discussed issues related to agriculture, water supply and cybersecurity.

