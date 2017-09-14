Iran's terror links have penetrated Latin America: Israel

Bogota: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visiting the Colombian capital here has said that Iran`s "terrorist links" are everywhere, including Latin America and called for unity in combating Tehran`s influence.

After meeting with Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos, Netanyahu on Wednesday said that Israel believes that all countries should join together to prevent aggression and terror from expanding, Ef news reported.

In a hardline stand, the Israeli leader said although "limitless opportunities" are present, but a huge threat also exists from militant Islamic terrorism that has affected both Muslims and others around the globe.

He said that, in his opinion, such terrorism has two sources: the Islamic State (IS) terror group and Iran. Netanyahu said that this has spurred a new relationship between Israel and the Arab nations.

This is the first time that a serving leader of Israeli government has visited Colombia and Latin America.

The Israel and Colombia also discussed issues related to agriculture, water supply and cybersecurity.

Charges against Shkreli for defrauding hedge funds MSMB Capital and MSMB Healthcare carry a maximum sentence of 20 years, but he will likely serve much less, in part because none of the investors lost money.

Shkreli first rose to prominence in 2015 when, as chief executive of Turing Pharmaceuticals, he raised the price of anti-infection drug Daraprim by 5,000 per cent. The move outraged US lawmakers and patients.