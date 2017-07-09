close
Iraq announces 'victory' over Islamic State in Mosul

Iraq`s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced on Sunday "victory" over Islamic State in the city of Mosul, his office said.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Sunday, July 9, 2017 - 18:06
Iraq announces &#039;victory&#039; over Islamic State in Mosul

Mosul: Iraq`s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced on Sunday "victory" over Islamic State in the city of Mosul, his office said.

"The commander in chief of the armed forces (Prime Minister) Haider al-Abadi arrived in the liberated city of Mosul and congratulated the heroic fighters and the Iraqi people for the great victory," said a statement from his office.

Islamic stateIraqMosulHaider al-Abadi

