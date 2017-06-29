Iraq govt troops capture Mosul mosque, declare collapse of Islamic State

close
﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, June 29, 2017 - 16:28
Mosul: Iraqi government troops recaptured captured the historic mosque in Mosul from where Islamic State proclaimed its self-styled caliphate three years ago, the Iraqi military said on Thursday.

Seizing the 850 year-old Grand al-Nuri Mosque hands a symbolic victory to the Iraqi forces who have been battling for more than eight month to recapture Mosul, the northern city that served as Islamic State`s de facto capital in Iraq.

"Their fictitious state has fallen," an Iraqi military spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Rasool, told state TV referring to ISIS.

The insurgents blew up the medieval mosque and its famed leaning minaret a week ago as US-backed Iraqi forces started a push in its direction. 

Iraqi forces capture historic Mosul mosque where Islamic State declared
Iraqi forces capture historic Mosul mosque where Islamic State declared "caliphate": Military

Their black flag had been flying from al-Hadba (The Hunchback) minaret, since June 2014.

Iraqi authorities expect the battle to end in the coming days as Islamic State has been bottled up in a handful of neighborhoods of the Old City.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi "issued instructions to bring the battle to its conclusion," his office said on Wednesday.

With Reuters inputs

ISISCaliphateIraqMosul mosqueIraqi troopsIslamic stateGrand al-Nuri Mosque

