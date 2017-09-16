close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Iraq launches operation near Syrian border: Commander

An Iraqi military commander says troops have launched a multi-pronged operation to capture a town near the Syrian border from the Islamic State group.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, September 16, 2017 - 14:32

Baghdad: An Iraqi military commander says troops have launched a multi-pronged operation to capture a town near the Syrian border from the Islamic State group.

Lt Gen Abdul-Amir Rasheed Yar Allah said today the operation to liberate Akashat aims at securing part of the borders and the area north of the vital highway that links Baghdad to neighboring Jordan and Syria.

The spokesman for the Joint Military Command, Brig Gen Yahya Rasool, says the US-led coalition is offering aerial support for different factions of troops.

Akashat is a small town west of Anbar province located south of the IS-held, strategic towns of Qaim, Rawa and Ana.

IS has been driven out of most of the territories it seized in 2014, from northern Iraq through the country's center and across western Anbar province. 

TAGS

ISISIslamic StatesIraqSyriaIraqi military commanderUnited StatesBrig Gen Yahya Rasool

From Zee News

AfricaWorld

Troops kill 18 Burundian refugees in DR Congo: Officials

Jammu and Kashmir

Stone-pelting incidents: Two sent to NIA custody till Sept...

London Tube bombing: 18-year-old man arrested by Kent Police in Dover
EuropeWorld

London Tube bombing: 18-year-old man arrested by Kent Polic...

Kerala

Church thanks Sushma Swaraj for Father Tom Uzhannalil​...

Madhya Pradesh

Medha Patkar protests for Narmada families on PM Narendra M...

Maharashtra

Thane medical practitioner arrested for rape

Madhya Pradesh

Three including two women killed in lightning in Madhya Pra...

World

Congo security forces kill at least 18 Burundian refugees:...

Indo-Pak talks on Indus Waters Treaty fail to break deadlock: World Bank
India

Indo-Pak talks on Indus Waters Treaty fail to break deadloc...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

K8 Plus: Lenovo's new phone available @ Rs 10,999

Heavy security outside Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa as search operation begins

WATCH Exclusive: After Doklam standoff, India begins road construction near LAC

Hurricane Irma, rampaging through Caribbean, is most enduring super-storm on record

Three train derailments in 1 day, fourth accident narrowly-averted

China says Indian Army chief's views contrary to those expressed by Modi, Xi