close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Iraq retakes Tal Afar and rest of Nineveh province from IS

Iraq`s government declared on Thursday that its forces had retaken the northern city of Tal Afar and the rest of Nineveh province, once almost entirely controlled by Islamic State group jihadists.

﻿
AFP| Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 18:08
Iraq retakes Tal Afar and rest of Nineveh province from IS

Baghdad: Iraq`s government declared on Thursday that its forces had retaken the northern city of Tal Afar and the rest of Nineveh province, once almost entirely controlled by Islamic State group jihadists.

"Our happiness is complete, victory has arrived and the province of Nineveh is now entirely in the hands of our forces," said a statement from the office of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.

TAGS

IraqTal AfarNinevehIslamic state

From Zee News

Asaram trial: Security of rape victim beefed up
India

Asaram trial: Security of rape victim beefed up

ISRO&#039;s eighth navigation satellite launch: LIVE updates
Space

ISRO's eighth navigation satellite launch: LIVE update...

Lenovo beats Samsung in tablet segment in Q2: IDC
Gadgets

Lenovo beats Samsung in tablet segment in Q2: IDC

Uttar Pradesh

RSS Muslim wing to give push to Ram temple construction

Oppn parties meet President, seek floor test in Tamil Nadu Assembly
Tamil Nadu

Oppn parties meet President, seek floor test in Tamil Nadu...

CBI judge, who sentenced Ram Rahim, gets Z-plus security
HaryanaPunjab

CBI judge, who sentenced Ram Rahim, gets Z-plus security

India

India wants to help Myanmar's economy bloom, not set a...

Countdown progresses as ISRO&#039;s eighth navigation satellite IRNSS-1H nears launch
Space

Countdown progresses as ISRO's eighth navigation satel...

UK pays tributes to Princess Diana on 20th death anniversary
EuropeWorld

UK pays tributes to Princess Diana on 20th death anniversar...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Priyanka Gandhi recovers from dengue, discharged from hospital

Watch: Lawyer dies of suffocation in car during Mumbai floods

Watch: Post conviction, 'guest' Ram Rahim was kept at this lavish, so called 'Jail'

Aamir Khan donates Rs 25 lakh to Bihar flood victims

Bumper pulses harvest in India, Myanmar farmers unhappy

Indian student dies, another critical in hurricane-ravaged Texas