Iraq retakes Tal Afar and rest of Nineveh province from IS
Iraq`s government declared on Thursday that its forces had retaken the northern city of Tal Afar and the rest of Nineveh province, once almost entirely controlled by Islamic State group jihadists.
"Our happiness is complete, victory has arrived and the province of Nineveh is now entirely in the hands of our forces," said a statement from the office of Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi.