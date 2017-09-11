close
Iraq says 90 per cent of IS-controlled areas regained

"The joy of victory has been completed and the entire province of Nineveh has become in the hands of our heroic forces," Abadi said.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, September 11, 2017 - 17:13

Baghdad: More than 90 per cent of the Iraqi territories under the Islamic State (IS) terror group`s control have been regained, Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Monday.

Abadi has declared the full liberation of the city of Tal Afar and surrounding areas from the IS militants, reports Xinhua news agency.

"I declare to you that Tal Afar has joined the liberated Mosul and returned to the homeland.

"The joy of victory has been completed and the entire province of Nineveh has become in the hands of our heroic forces," Abadi said.

The Prime Minister also vowed to defeat the IS all over Iraq, saying "wherever you (IS militants) are, we are coming for liberation, and you have no choice but to die or surrender".

TAGS

IraqIslamic stateHaider al-AbadiTal AfarMilitants

