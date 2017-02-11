Iraq security forces fire tear gas at pro-Sadr demonstration near "Green Zone"
Reuters | Last Updated: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 16:14
Baghdad: Iraqi security forces fired tear gas on Saturday at supporters of powerful Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr demonstrating near the heavily fortified "Green Zone" that houses government buildings, to press for reforms, witnesses said.
First Published: Saturday, February 11, 2017 - 16:14
