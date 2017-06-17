close
Iraqi forces capture crossing on Syria border from IS: Military statement

The Iraqi army and Sunni tribal fighters have dislodged Islamic State from the al-Waleed border crossing into Syria, an Iraqi military statement said on Saturday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 13:51

Baghdad: The Iraqi army and Sunni tribal fighters have dislodged Islamic State from the al-Waleed border crossing into Syria, an Iraqi military statement said on Saturday.

Aircraft from the U.S.-led coalition and the Iraqi air force took part in the operation, the statement said.

Al-Waleed is close to Tanf, a strategic Syrian highway border crossing with Iraq, where U.S. forces have assisted rebels trying to recapture territory from fleeing Islamic State fighters. U.S. forces have been based since last year at Tanf.

TAGS

Iraqi ArmySunni tribal fightersIslamic stateal-Waleed border crossingIraqi militaryU.S.-led coalition

