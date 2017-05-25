close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV

Interview

»

Iraqi forces push further in anti-IS operation in west Mosul

Hashd Shaabi forces have surrounded three more militant-seized villages in the area between al-Qairwan and Baaj.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, May 25, 2017 - 16:14

Baghdad: Iraqi paramilitary Hashd Shaabi units on Thursday initiated a new advance to recapture areas near the Iraqi-Syrian border west of Mosul in an operation to dislodge the Islamic State militant group from the Iraqi side of the border.

They began their progress to recapture the IS-held town of Baaj, about 25 km west of the newly-freed town of al-Qairwan, Xinhua news agency cited a military statement as saying.

The two towns are located in the rugged sprawling area about 100 km west of Mosul.

In the early morning hours, the paramilitary units, backed by the army`s helicopter gunships, freed four villages in west of al-Qairwan as they are advancing westward in the open land to free Baaj.

The Hashd Shaabi forces have surrounded three more militant-seized villages in the area between al-Qairwan and Baaj, the statement said.

The helicopter gunships destroyed a booby-trapped car during the fighting with the IS, and are searching for seven IS vehicles carrying heavy machine guns spotted near one of the villages, it added.

The Hashd Shaabi units on Tuesday liberated al-Qairwan and many villages around the town from the IS and announced that the forces had ended the first stage of major offensive designed to secure the border areas with neighbouring Syria and cut off the IS` supply routes between Mosul and the Syrian city of Raqqa, the capital of the IS` self-declared caliphate.

The forces are now advancing to free the villages and take control of the IS supply routes around Baaj to isolate it and liberate the town later.

Furthermore, the operation came as Iraqi security forces, backed by the anti-IS international coalition, were simultaneously conducting a major offensive to dislodge the IS from their major stronghold in western Mosul.

Mosul, 400 km north of Baghdad, has been under IS control since June 2014, when government forces abandoned their weapons and fled, enabling the group to control parts of Iraq`s northern and western regions.

TAGS

Hashd Shaabi unitsIraqi-Syrian borderIslamic State militant groupal-Qairwan

From Zee News

Amazon Great Indian Sale: These 10 products are really a ste...

Top moments from Justin Bieber's Purpose India Tour con...

Foods You Should Eat This Summer

Lava Z10 with 3GB RAM available at Rs 11,500
Mobiles

Lava Z10 with 3GB RAM available at Rs 11,500

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to build second bridge over the Brahmani
Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik urges Centre to build second bridg...

Rush to send fake 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' form...
West Bengal

Rush to send fake 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' form...

Afghan plane forced to fly back after angry MPs miss flight
WorldAsia

Afghan plane forced to fly back after angry MPs miss flight

Woman goes missing in Noida, husband claims abduction
Delhi & NCR

Woman goes missing in Noida, husband claims abduction

At last, it&#039;s decoded! This is why flamingos stand on one leg
Environment

At last, it's decoded! This is why flamingos stand on...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video