close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Iraqi forces take back city of Tel Afar from Islamic State

 Iraqi forces on Sunday took back the last two neighbourhoods of the northern city of Tel Afar from the hands of the Islamic State, according to the Joint Operations Command.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 28, 2017 - 08:21

Erbil: Iraqi forces on Sunday took back the last two neighbourhoods of the northern city of Tel Afar from the hands of the Islamic State, according to the Joint Operations Command.

Commander Abdul Amir Yarallah said in a statement that troops recaptured al-Askari and al-Sinaa al-Shamaliya districts as well as the city`s port and trade fair area, one week after an operation began to drive the IS militants out of the city, Efe reported.

The statement added the 15th and 16th army brigades were advancing toward al-Ayadiya, the last town in Tel Afar still under the control of the militants.

Tel Afar, located about 70 km west of the recently liberated city of Mosul, was the terror organisation`s last bastion in northern Iraq.

Last week, Iraq`s Prime Minister Haidar al-Abadi announced the launch of a ground offensive against the IS in Tel Afar, following the militants` defeat in its key stronghold of Mosul in July.

TAGS

IraqTel AfarIslamic stateHaidar al-Abadi

From Zee News

US navy recovers remains of all sailors missing after USS McCain collision
World

US navy recovers remains of all sailors missing after USS M...

Security tightened in Sirsa ahead of Ram Rahim&#039;s sentencing
Haryana

Security tightened in Sirsa ahead of Ram Rahim's sente...

Local leaders say 1,000 dead from Sierra Leone mudslides
AfricaWorld

Local leaders say 1,000 dead from Sierra Leone mudslides

Justice Dipak Misra takes oath as the 45th Chief Justice of India
India

Justice Dipak Misra takes oath as the 45th Chief Justice of...

AmericasWorld

Mississippi governor set for business trip to India

Two million pilgrims converge on Mecca for the hajj
WorldAsia

Two million pilgrims converge on Mecca for the hajj

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim&#039;s sentencing day today: Top 10 developments
India

Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim's sentencing...

US President Donald Trump to visit hurricane-hit Texas on Tuesday
AmericasWorld

US President Donald Trump to visit hurricane-hit Texas on T...

Want to save Article 35-A as a private party: Omar Abdullah
India

Want to save Article 35-A as a private party: Omar Abdullah

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

A wearable sticker that can prevent sexual assault

Neymar set to move to Paris Saint Germain

Council in Pakistan orders Revenge Rape of a 16-Year-Old

Photographing the world from a plane

Indian female cops are out in full force to protect women

Delhi's Mini Afghanistan: Far from war, these Afghanis have found their home in India