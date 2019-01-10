Iraqi journalist's body found in Baghdad

Baghdad: Iraqi security forces on Thursday found the body of a journalist in the capital Baghdad, the Interior Ministry said. The body of Samir Ali Shgara, a cameraman assistant who worked for the US-based al-Hurra Iraq, an Arabic-language satellite TV channel, was found near al-Qanat Street with bullet injuries to his head, Ministry sources told Xinhua news agency.

According to the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, some 500 journalists have been killed in Iraq since the US-led invasion in 2003. Iraq is considered one of the most dangerous countries for journalists and press freedom.