हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Iraq journalist

Iraqi journalist's body found in Baghdad

Iraq is considered one of the most dangerous countries for journalists and press freedom.

Iraqi journalist&#039;s body found in Baghdad
Representational image

Baghdad: Iraqi security forces on Thursday found the body of a journalist in the capital Baghdad, the Interior Ministry said. The body of Samir Ali Shgara, a cameraman assistant who worked for the US-based al-Hurra Iraq, an Arabic-language satellite TV channel, was found near al-Qanat Street with bullet injuries to his head, Ministry sources told Xinhua news agency.

According to the Iraqi Journalists Syndicate, some 500 journalists have been killed in Iraq since the US-led invasion in 2003. Iraq is considered one of the most dangerous countries for journalists and press freedom.

Tags:
Iraq journalistSamir Ali Shgara journalist

Must Watch