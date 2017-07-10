close
Reuters| Last Updated: Monday, July 10, 2017 - 23:10
Iraqi PM Haider al-Abadi formally declares victory over IS in Mosul-speech on state TV​

Mosul: Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi formally declared victory over Islamic State on Monday in a speech on state television, marking the biggest defeat for the group since it declared a caliphate three years ago.

"I announce from here the end and the failure and the collapse of the terrorist state of falsehood and terrorism which the terrorist Daesh announced from Mosul," he said using an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

From Zee News

