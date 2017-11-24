हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Irish Oppn leader submits no-confidence motion against govt

  Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin warned that elections loomed if Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald did not step down.

AFP| Last Updated: Nov 24, 2017, 17:19 PM IST
Comments |

Leinster: Ireland's main opposition party on Friday submitted a motion of no-confidence in the country's deputy prime minister over her handling of a police whistleblower controversy, warning that elections loomed if she did not step down.

Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald "should step aside... that would avoid a general election," Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said on RTE radio.

Tags:
Irish oppositionFrances FitzgeraldMicheal MartinIreland
Next
Story

Nawaz Sharif was ousted because he developed friendship with Narendra Modi: Hafiz Saeed

Trending