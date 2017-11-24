Irish Oppn leader submits no-confidence motion against govt
Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin warned that elections loomed if Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald did not step down.
Nov 24, 2017
Leinster: Ireland's main opposition party on Friday submitted a motion of no-confidence in the country's deputy prime minister over her handling of a police whistleblower controversy, warning that elections loomed if she did not step down.
Deputy Prime Minister Frances Fitzgerald "should step aside... that would avoid a general election," Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin said on RTE radio.