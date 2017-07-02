close
IS beheads 10 Taliban militants in Afghanistan

The IS militants captured Aqbalaq village in Darzab district last week and arrested 10 Taliban militants.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Sunday, July 2, 2017 - 12:53

Kabul: The Islamic State (IS) militants have beheaded 10 Taliban men in Afghanistan's Jawzjan province.

The IS militants captured Aqbalaq village in Darzab district last week and arrested 10 Taliban militants.

 They were beheaded on Friday, Xinhua news agency cited local Daily Weesa as reporting on Sunday.

Both the Taliban and IS militants have been fighting for consolidating positions in parts of the Afghan district over the past several weeks.

Neither Taliban nor IS group made comment on the report.

TAGS

Islamic stateTaliban militantsAfghanistanKabulJawzjan provinceAqbalaq villageDarzab district

