IS `besieged` in last bastion in Syria`s Aleppo province: monitor
AFP | Last Updated: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 14:05
Beirut: The Islamic State group was "completely besieged" in Al-Bab after forces loyal to Syria`s regime cut off a road into the jihadists` last major stronghold in Aleppo province, a monitor said Monday.
"Al-Bab is now completely besieged by the regime from the south, and the Turkish forces and rebels from the east, north and west," said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
It came after "the regime`s forces and allied militia seized the only and last main road used by the jihadists between Al-Bab and Raqa," Observatory chief Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP, referring to the jihadists` de facto capital in Syria.
First Published: Monday, February 6, 2017 - 14:05
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Will all political parties play "Development card" in UP elections?
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- PM Narendra Modi addresses public rally in Aligarh - Watch
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- UP Assembly Election: Political rallies galore ahead of polls
- South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
- Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag troll each other over a PARTICULAR image — VIDEOS & PHOTOS
- When Bees attack halted play between India and Australia in 2008 – Watch Video
- Nitibha Kaul reacts to truth about ‘Bigg Boss 10’ winner Manveer Gurjar’s marital status
- Assembly Elections 2017: BJP will form next government in Uttar Pradesh, says Amit Shah