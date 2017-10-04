close
IS claims responsibility for attack in Libyan city of Misrata

Islamic State has claimed an attack in the Libyan city of Misrata in which at least three people were killed on Wednesday.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, October 4, 2017 - 17:56
IS claims responsibility for attack in Libyan city of Misrata

Tunis: Islamic State has claimed an attack in the Libyan city of Misrata in which at least three people were killed on Wednesday.

The militant group's news agency Amaq said this in a statement.

It said fighters loyal to the group had attacked a court building in the city where shooting and an explosion were reported.

