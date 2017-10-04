IS claims responsibility for attack in Libyan city of Misrata
Islamic State has claimed an attack in the Libyan city of Misrata in which at least three people were killed on Wednesday.
The militant group's news agency Amaq said this in a statement.
It said fighters loyal to the group had attacked a court building in the city where shooting and an explosion were reported.