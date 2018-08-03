हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Donald Trump

Is Donald Trump meeting Kim Jong Un again? White House denies rumours

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has said no meeting is planned as of now.

Reuters Photo

There were two sworn enemies once upon a time. They called each other names and threatened war. They bragged about their missiles and were both seen working towards harming global peace and security. Then, Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un decided to meet for what was a historic landmark not just in US-North Korea relations but a massive global diplomatic triumph. An encore though is highly unlikely in the forseeable future.

With rumours rife and speculations abundant about Trump and Kim meeting once again after their historic meet in Singapore in June. These primarily stemmed from some of Trump's tweets thanking his counterpart from North Korea for sending back remains of US servicemen from the Korean War. "I look forward to seeing you soon," the US President wrote at the end of his tweet of thanks.

 

 

The White House though has clarified that there is no meeting between the two leaders scheduled. "There is not a meeting that is locked in or finalized, certainly open to that discussion but there isn`t a meeting planned," Sarah Sanders, White House press secretary.

Trump had invited Kim to the White House when the two had met in Singapore but for now, there is no confirmation about whether Kim will indeed act upon that invite.

