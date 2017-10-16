Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Is our luggage safe in flights? Video shows airport staffer opening and examining bags

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 16, 2017, 15:41 PM IST
Comments |
Is our luggage safe in flights? Video shows airport staffer opening and examining bags

Is our luggage safe when we board a flight? In the CCTV footage of a Jetstar flight luggae compartment, an airport staffer can be seen opening the check-in baggage of passengers. The staff member can also be seen examining the luggage by putting hands inside the luggage. 

As per reports by several international news organisations, the incident took place at Phuket International Airport in Thailand. Reports also claim that the airport staffer has been identified as 27-year-old Abdullah Hayee Mayeh.

After the video was shared, Jetstar launched an investigation into the thefts. The airline said in a statement that they are taking the matter very seriously.

Mayeh confessed after his arrest that he had stolen a Bluetooth.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also tweeted out the videos asking the question of safety of luggage in flights. Here are the videos tweeted by the CM:

Mayeh was reportedly employed by BAGS, a company that provides baggage services for nearly 100 airlines in Thailand.

Tags:
Thailand airportJetstarPhuket International AirportN Biren Singh
Next
Story

Somalia twin bomb explosions: 300 confirmed dead, toll likely to go up

Trending