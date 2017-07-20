ISIS falling very fast, says US President Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump today said the ISIS is failing fast, asserting that the US-led international coalition is doing very well against the terrorist outfit.

"We're doing very well against ISIS. ISIS is falling fast. Very fast," Trump said as he arrived at the Pentagon for a military strategy meeting with his commanders.

When asked whether he would be sending troops to Afghanistan, Trump said, "we will see."

The Trump administration is doing a comprehensive review of its Afghan policy.

Top American generals and national security officials have said in recent days that they are looking for a regional approach to the Afghan problem.