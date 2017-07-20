close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

ISIS falling very fast, says US President Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump today said the ISIS is failing fast.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 23:45

Washington: US President Donald Trump today said the ISIS is failing fast, asserting that the US-led international coalition is doing very well against the terrorist outfit.

"We're doing very well against ISIS. ISIS is falling fast. Very fast," Trump said as he arrived at the Pentagon for a military strategy meeting with his commanders.

When asked whether he would be sending troops to Afghanistan, Trump said, "we will see."

The Trump administration is doing a comprehensive review of its Afghan policy.

Top American generals and national security officials have said in recent days that they are looking for a regional approach to the Afghan problem. 

TAGS

ISISIslamic stateUS PresidentDonald TrumpSyriaIraq

From Zee News

India in touch with US on visa issue: Govt
India

India in touch with US on visa issue: Govt

Pakistan treats US as a limitless ATM: Raymond Davis
WorldAsia

Pakistan treats US as a limitless ATM: Raymond Davis

India

PM Modi visited 49 countries in last three years: Govt

Doklam Impasse: India should not engage China in &#039;&#039;tit for tat&#039;&#039; response, says Shyam Saran
India

Doklam Impasse: India should not engage China in '...

Asia

After facing flak, Pak says fully resolved to fight terrori...

13 killed in cloudbursts, flash floods, landslide in J&amp;K
Jammu and Kashmir

13 killed in cloudbursts, flash floods, landslide in J&...

Ram Nath Kovind is India&#039;s next President: How cross-voting by Opposition lawmakers boosted his bid
India

Ram Nath Kovind is India's next President: How cross-v...

India

Global community with India on terror emanating from Pakist...

World

Few compromises at Brexit talks; Minister says UK can survi...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video


WION FEATURES

Video: Suspected Kashmiri militants play cricket with AK47 as wicket

Nice, France: A year later, through the eyes of a Muslim

Top 5 inventions from Israel (Tech check)

Judaism, India's oldest foreign religion

Vegetarian beef farmer puts cows to pasture

Disabled dogs in Taiwan get hot new wheels